PATRIZIA and iCapital are partnering to provide wealth managers with access to certain PATRIZIA investment solutions through Allfunds, the world’s largest fund distribution network.

This is a strategic agreement between both organisations that gives wealth managers access to a broader range of investment possibilities.

PATRIZIA will use iCapital’s digital platform to provide wealth managers and their clients with access to the company’s extensive market knowledge and a variety of alternative investment strategies in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

This is a significant step forward in PATRIZIA’s growth into the private wealth sector, as it targets the strong demand for alternative asset investments among ultra- and high-net-worth individuals by using its extensive experience as an institutional-grade real assets manager.

The collaboration will begin with an Impact Investment Plan, with the goal of creating sustainable, future-proof communities that contribute to 8 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A SFDR Article 9 fund is a strategy that aims to address both residential and social infrastructure demands.

It addresses three specific societal issues: green real estate, affordable housing, and inclusion and connectivity. It strives to give a positive social and environmental return in addition to an enticing financial return, all while being monitored by a targeted and cutting-edge reporting system.

Sebastian Baer, Head of Wealth Solutions at PATRIZIA, said, “As a leading independent investment manager in real assets, PATRIZIA sets standards for sustainability, data intelligence and global reach. We are now opening our institutional-grade solutions available to financial intermediaries in the private wealth sector. In the future, we will offer selected value-add products as well as investments along Articles 8 and 9.”

Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital, added, “We are pleased to partner with PATRIZIA, a leading independent asset manager for real assets, and to support them with our technology and solutions in providing wealth managers and their clients with broader access to PATRIZIA’s impact investment strategies, thus contributing to mobilize private capital to address social infrastructure needs.”