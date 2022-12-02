Family office services firm Pathstone integrates with Willow Street

Pathstone has also added 16 new offices and 335 staffs into its portfolio. Credit: adamr from Pixabay.

Pathstone, a partner-owned advisory firm offering family office services, has merged its business with American trust and fiduciary services provider Willow Street.

Based in Jackson, Wyoming, Willow Street is an independent, partner-owned firm.

The newly merged entity will cater to the multigenerational families based on their requirements.

It will also offer several solutions, including tailor-made trustee and fiduciary services, to its clients.

The merged entity will have nearly $75bn in assets under administration (AUA).

Pathstone has also added 16 new offices and 335 staffs into its portfolio, through the merger.

Furthermore, Willow Steet’s six partners will join Pathstone as shareholders and will retain their existing leadership positions at Willow Street.

Willow Street chairman and CEO Phillip Harrington Jr will continue to serve in his role and will become a member of executive leadership team at Pathstone.

Willow Street will keep on offering trust and fiduciary services to remain a fiduciary service firm in future.

Pathstone CEO Matthew Fleissig said: “As Pathstone continues to grow and evolve, we constantly strive to perfect our client experience and meet the multigenerational promise that we make to each family.

“The ability to provide trust services has been a clear need and is a necessary piece of the puzzle.

“Pathstone and Willow Street have incredible cultural alignment, and together we are forming the preeminent multi-family office in the industry.”

In July this year, Pathstone announced a deal to purchase Virginia-based Dyson Capital Advisors.