China filed 44,467 patents in financial services over the last three years, closely followed by the US with 39,679.

Asia Pacific in the top ten authorities for patents as South Korea (9,895), Japan (9,019), Taiwan (2,969) and Australia (2,099) were also in the rankings.

In addition, South Korea came third and Japan came fourth over the last three years.

In fifth position was the European Patent Office with 7,401, followed by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) with 6,823.

Closing out the top ten is Canada with 1,949 and the UK with less than half of that number (878).