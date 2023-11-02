Following the acquisition, the former Raymond James & Associates practice, founded by James McDermott and Matthew Gall, has joined the firm via GCG Advisory Partners (GCG).

By utilising the founders’ collective experience and skills, McDermott Gall has grown in size to create financial planning plans suited to the specific needs of their consumers, families, and business clients.

McDermott Gall takes a cooperative method to assessing, developing, implementing, and managing highly customised client strategies.

Joel Burris, GCG Advisory Partners president and CEO said: “We are thrilled to partner with Jim and Matt to support their amazing practice. I believe it speaks volumes to the type of firm and culture we are building at GCG that advisors of their caliber have chosen our platform of supported independence for their vision for an even more successful future. McDermott Gall expands our presence in the greater Chicago area to over $500m in client assets since the beginning of the year.”

“Matt and I were extremely impressed by all the service and support GCG has to offer in addition to global scale offered by their partnership with Osaic,” added McDermott. “From their cutting-edge advisory platform to their industry-leading succession and acquisition program, we now have all the tools, resources and flexibility we need to achieve our strategic growth goals.”

Furthermore, prior to becoming a financial planner, McDermott worked for Salomon Brothers as an investment banking analyst for the financial institutions group.

Before joining Raymond James in 2015, he worked with customers at companies like Prudential Securities, Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Oppenheimer & Co. for over 20 years.

With over two decades of expertise as a financial advisor, Gall uses financial planning to assist his customers in achieving their unique objectives and goals.

He formerly held positions at A.G. Edwards, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Smith Barney.

Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president business development, Osaic stated: “It’s an honour to welcome McDermott Gall to Osaic. This team has an eye on the future and a clear sense of where they want to take their business. We are committed to providing them with all the support they need to make their vision a reality. We look forward to partnering with them and helping them thrive.”

