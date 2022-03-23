Oppenheimer & Co launches wealth management technology platform

Wealth manager Oppenheimer & Co. has launched an interconnected wealth management technology platform called Investor Gateway.

The platform, which allows clients to sign up for new accounts, is designed with a data-gathering process that streamlines and improves the delivery service capabilities and enhance the client experience.

Leveraging behavioural science, this platform also maps client journey and enhances digital engagement and the advisor-client relationship.

In addition, it allows advisors and clients to share and store information on clients, agreements and proposals.

Oppenheimer executive vice-president and head of the Private Client Division said: “Our Investor Gateway enables our financial professionals to deliver an unparalleled level of service to their clients, independent of time and location. We now offer some of the most powerful digital tools available in the wealth management space.”

Oppenheimer & Co is implementing the platform in a tie-up with fintech firm InvestCloud, which provides digital platforms for wealth and asset management companies.

Said to be a cloud-based platform, Investor Gateway is developed for Oppenheimer’s private client division.

Harrington noted that the firm’s advisors and their clients will benefit from a personalised and visual interface that will be accessible on mobile, desktop, and tablet format.

He added: “Without question, the platform we have built substantially elevates the capabilities of Oppenheimer’s financial advisors, enabling them to exceed client expectations with a best-in-class digital service experience.”

Oppenheimer & Co, a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings, offers a range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services.

The firm’s customer base includes high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses, institutions and local governments.