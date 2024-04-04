William Bird has been named director of equity research by Oppenheimer & Co (Oppenheimer), an investment bank, wealth management firm, and division of Oppenheimer Holdings.

John Parks, who will step down from Oppenheimer after 35 years of service, is succeeded by Bird, who formerly served as managing director, head of thematic research.

John Hellier, senior managing director, head of equities for Oppenheimer stated: “I am thrilled for Bill Bird to assume leadership of equity research, and I have every confidence that he will do an excellent job of building on the resilient and successful culture that John Parks cultivated over the past 25 years. Bill’s vision, expertise and management style will enable him to harness our equity research team’s quality and breadth of talent as we look to the future.”

With a background in analysis, portfolio management, and management strategy consulting, Bird boasts nearly 33 years of experience.

Moreover, he has improved Oppenheimer’s thematic research platform, concentrating on finding hazards and opportunities for customers by identifying mega-trends that cut across industries horizontally.

Bird previously worked at TD Cowen as managing director, head of thematic content, and research management, where he collaborated with analysts to create high-impact, cross-sector industry research for clients and other stakeholders.

In the past he was a managing director at Magid and Activate, both strategic consultancy businesses.

Bird took on positions in comparable capacities at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lazard Capital Markets, and Citi-Smith Barney as managing director, US equity research. He also participated on the stock selection and investing committees at Lazard.

In addition, Bird worked as a managing director at Steinberg Asset Management, where he created and oversaw an actively managed stock portfolio that routinely beat benchmarks.

“I am honored to begin my new role as director of equity research at Oppenheimer,” Bird said.

“Our relationships, insights and capabilities are second to none, in large part due to the disciplined and inspired longtime stewardship of John Parks. I am dedicated to ensuring a smooth and careful transition for the team, as well as developing innovative strategies for enhancing the platform in the years to come.”