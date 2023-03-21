Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a wealth management, investment bank, and division of Oppenheimer Holdings, has extended its footprint in Miami with an office in Coral Gables.

Oppenheimer & Co. offers a broad range of investment banking, securities brokerage, and wealth management services.

They serve high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate leaders, local governments, corporations, and institutions as a primary subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange).

The Coral Gables office, which has taken over the previous Coconut Grove headquarters of the corporation, now employs more than 30 financial advisors.

The innovative, multi-use structure is crucial because it provides the Private Client Division with much-needed additional room to increase its advisor base in South Florida in the future.

“I am delighted that Oppenheimer’s Coral Gables office has opened its doors,” stated Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division.

“The new facility reflects the firm’s strong and growing commitment to South Florida, which over the last few years has emerged as one of the most important financial services hubs in the country. Moving forward, we are excited to build upon our long track record of supporting growth-oriented, entrepreneurial-minded financial advisors in the region and to serving a wide range of domestic and international clients.”

The workplace is conveniently positioned among other premium real estate, such as historic sites, luxury hotels, and high-end retail establishments. It is also close to Miami International Airport.

Oppenheimer’s Miami team provides innovative solutions to clients.

Corporate and executive services, investment solutions and tactical allocations, financial planning and retirement planning, trust services, and estate planning are all part of this. Its experts have a thorough understanding of financial markets and strategic concerns for customers with Latin American interests.

Oppenheimer has significantly expanded its local presence since it initially established a presence in South Florida over 30 years ago.

The Coral Gables office’s success throughout that time has been powered by its capacity to draw in, develop, and hold on to top-tier advisors who are client-focused.

The team’s asset under management growth has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 50% since February 2020.

“Looking ahead, I look forward not only to accelerating our growth in Miami but to continuing to find new and innovative ways to support advisors who serve high-net-worth and institutional clients in the area.” said Guillermo Vega, Branch Manager.