Oppenheimer & Co, a financial services firm, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings has named Frank Sanchez Reed as managing director, head of the Southwest Region, where he will oversee coverage and strategy, including in California.

Located in Texas, he will report to Elizabeth (Beth) Coolidge, who recently became the head of public finance.

“I’m happy to welcome Frank to Oppenheimer,” said Coolidge.

“I have worked with Frank for years and have witnessed him execute many complex deals for his clients. His many years of experience and deep relationships with issuers make him the ideal person to lead our efforts with large issuers in the region. His addition further demonstrates the firm’s commitment to making strategic investments in public finance.”

Reed has more than 28 years of expertise in the field. Prior to this, he oversaw UBS‘s public finance business in nine states as head of the Central Region.

Previously, Reed held positions at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and managed JPMorgan‘s public finance division in Texas.

Furthermore, he has worked as a book-running senior manager, co-manager, or municipal adviser on municipal bonds totalling over $30bn.

Reed’s appointment strengthens the team that recently hired Coolidge, Liberty Ziegahn, Madison Maher, David Moffett, and Kristin Stephens, all of whom are managing directors and heads of their respective regions in the Northeast and Southeast.

Overall, seven former UBS bankers have joined Oppenheimer in recent months, broadening the firm’s Public Finance team of over 25 experts.

The appointments follow the 2020 acquisition of San Francisco-based Brandis Tallman, which boosted Oppenheimer’s public finance foothold in California.

“I look forward to growing Oppenheimer’s Public Finance offering in the Southwest Region and to working again with Beth and our other highly experienced colleagues,” Reed shared.

“Oppenheimer has an unrivalled reputation for excellence of execution and dedication to client service, which is fuelling its rapid and ongoing expansion in public finance.”