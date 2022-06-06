OneDigital accelerates wealth push with TimeScale Financial deal

OneDigital Investment Advisors has acquired TimeScale Financial, a Massachusetts-based registered investment adviser (RIA), for an undisclosed sum.

This deal marks OneDigital’s fifth transaction in a five-month period and further bolsters its wealth management capabilities.

The acquired entity manages approximately $3bn in assets across wealth management and retirement plan advising.

The firm brings 95 institutional and 950 individual clients to OneDigital.

Following the transaction, OneDigital will have approximately $106.7bn in total assets under advisement and one million participants and 41,000 individual accounts.

OneDigital Retirement and Wealth division president Vince Morris said: “The TimeScale Financial team is regarded for redefining the standard of fiduciary excellence and helping clients measure what matters to them, not just investment performance.

“These values are core to OneDigital’s growing Wealth division, and we are excited to integrate the TimeScale team into our New England region.”

As part of the deal, TimeScale’s team of 19 employees will move to OneDigital. They will be led by Retirement + Wealth senior vice-president James Horrocks, Operations vice-president Kate Asack, and Retirement vice president Neil Tremblay.

Commenting on the deal, Horrocks said: “As an industry-leading advisory firm that challenges the status quo and provides a client experience that is based on education, empowerment, and transparency, we were drawn to OneDigital’s likened sense of purpose and incredibly similar culture.

“By partnering with OneDigital, we are excited to help even more people achieve and enjoy their unique definition of financial independence.”