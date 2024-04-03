Oman Housing Bank (OHB), a housing finance provider in Oman, has chosen Temenos to update its core banking platform in the cloud in order to expedite the development of fresh offerings and increase Omanis’ access to housing finance.

OHB is crucial to Oman’s economic growth since it makes it possible for the government to provide subsidised housing loans and expands the financial options available to people with low to moderate incomes.

Over 2,000 house loans totalling over OMR86m ($223m) were approved by the bank in the first half of 2023.

As a crucial component of its digital transformation effort, the bank will swap out its current platform for Temenos core banking software that runs on the cloud.

The goal of this initiative is to increase the range of goods the bank can provide to both new and current customers, including card services and deposits.

Temenos is an adaptable, cloud-native platform that will help OHB run more smoothly, optimise workflows, and create new products rapidly.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Moreover, the solution powered by microservices would facilitate swifter responses and simple processing, making the loan initiation process easier for clients with better digitisation while enabling the bank to further expand its capacity.

Temenos’ certified partner Systems Ltd will install the solution using the Oman Country Model Bank, allowing OHB to benefit from pre-configured banking capabilities specific to its market, resulting in a swifter and less costly operation.

The bank will also benefit from Temenos’ ongoing investment in its single code base and experience working with numerous banks worldwide.

Overall, the cloud-based deployment highlights Temenos’ leadership in core banking modernisation and aids the bank in achieving its objective of providing clients with superior services.

Moosa Al Jadidi, CEO, Oman Housing Bank, commented: “With Temenos, we’ll be able to further develop our product offering and speed up our procedures, helping us contribute even more to the economic progress and development of the country.”

Lee Allcorn, managing director, Middle East & Africa, Temenos, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by Oman Housing Bank for its digital transformation, which further highlights the expertise and experience of Temenos in the Middle East.”

Ammara Masood, Global GM BFS, Systems Limited, added: “By leveraging accelerators like Country Model Bank coupled with our expert capabilities around Temenos and cloud-native architectures, we’re equipped to deliver a successful program to the bank. At Systems Limited, our ultimate goal is always centered on driving value for our customers and empowering them with modern capabilities to thrive in today’s dynamic banking landscape.”