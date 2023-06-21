Credit Suisse, a global investment bank, will invest £11m (£14m) to renovate a workspace in Bristol’s city centre.

Company for design, construction, fit-out, and renovation in order to create one of Bristol’s greenest commercial buildings, Paramount has been imposed with providing a high-spec renovation of the structure on Temple Quay.

According to The Business Magazine, Paramount, which has offices in Bristol and Cardiff, will supervise the reconstruction as project manager for customers Credit Suisse along with architect and design firm AWW and property consultants CBRE.

The project group will work together to achieve the highest construction industry sustainability and wellness requirements, including BREEAM Excellent, Wiredscore Platinum, and 3-star Fitwel 3 certification.

Kevin Mashford, the Paramount sales director who leads the company’s Bristol team, said: “We are all delighted to have been handed responsibility for transforming 3 Rivergate and creating a truly inspiring workplace.’’

“We look forward to working in close collaboration with CBRE and AWW on behalf of Credit Suisse to ensure 3 Rivergate is also one of Bristol’s greenest commercial buildings with sustainability and wellness at its heart.”

The seven-storey, fully serviced Grade A office complex is currently undergoing a year-long restoration project that will completely renovate it, allowing agents Lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE to make 75,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspace available.

Paramount will install the latest energy-efficient structures, a new building management system, solar energy panels, an improved fire alarm, a new security system, CCTV, access control, access barriers and a cycle-store.

Jack Sawbridge, Credit Suisse asset manager, added: “3 Rivergate is an exemplary project demonstrating our ability to adapt and recycle existing real estate for the modern occupier.’’

“We are delivering a modern workspace with a commitment to both occupier well-being and environmental sensitivity.”

For a lot of prominent companies, Paramount, which has a £38.5m annual revenue, has built high-quality space.