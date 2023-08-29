Provider of regulatory and compliance, alternative fund, corporate and fiduciary services Ocorian has appointed Joe French as managing director and head of its financial crime and consulting services.

French is promoted to his new role having previously worked for Ocorian’s Newgate Compliant Limited for over six years. His experience includes 13 years with HM Revenue & Customs leading intelligence teams. These developed domestic and international criminal and civil cases in relation to money laundering, fraud, and cyber crime.

Prior to this, French worked for the FCA and started his career at RBS.

Ricky Popat, director – regulatory & compliance at Ocorian said: “Joe’s appointment and our growing financial crime team emphasises our focus on excellence in this area. We know that many clients including family offices struggle to source regulatory support, so we’re delighted to be able to enhance our services to clients with particular emphasis on digital assets.”

French added: “Regulatory demands are increasing rapidly across all jurisdictions and businesses often find it difficult to ensure they remain compliant on a continuous basis and financial crime is a major focus for regulators worldwide. I’m excited to be part of a growing team at Ocorian who can offer clients the very best advice and continue and to supporting clients with pragmatic and flexible solutions building on the wide range of services provided by Ocorian.”

This comes as recent international research with more than 130 family office professionals, commissioned by Ocorian, said growing regulatory pressures are a key driver behind 91% expecting their outsourcing to grow over the next three years.