Jason Moo, Bank of Singapore's new CEO from 6 March 2023.

OCBC Bank’s private banking unit Bank of Singapore has named Jason Moo as its new CEO, replacing Bahren Shaari who took retirement on 31 December 2022.

Moo will take on the new responsibility on 6 March this year.

Shaari was associated with the bank for 13 years and assumed the position of CEO in 2015.

Following Shaari’s retirement, Bank of Singapore board of directors member Vincent Choo became the interim CEO on 1 January 2023 in order to facilitate a smooth transition.

With over 25 years of experience in private banking as well as wealth management and capital markets, Moo had previously spent 22 years in Goldman Sachs.

Before joining Bank of Singapore, Moo was the head of private banking, Southeast Asia and branch manager Singapore at Julius Baer.

He also has knowledge in three of the major five global financial markets, including New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Bank of Singapore chairman Lai Teck Poh said: “We are confident that Jason’s extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will accelerate the momentum of Bank of Singapore’s growth.

“Having worked in top global financial markets, Jason will bring a unique set of skills and perspectives to Bank of Singapore.

“He will build on what Bank of Singapore has already accomplished, sharpen the Bank’s strategic direction, and further develop its talent and capabilities.”

