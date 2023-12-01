OCBC stated that Wang Ke will take over as CEO of OCBC Hong Kong, effective 15 December 2023, marking another leadership change for the company’s Greater China region.
Ke was appointed the head of Greater China on 1 November 2023 and on 31 December 2023, Ivy Au-Yeung, the current CEO of OCBC Hong Kong, will retire.
The banking subsidiaries located in Macau SAR, Mainland China, and Hong Kong SAR are collectively referred to as the Greater China region.
Under Ke’s direction will be OCBC China CEO Ang Eng Siong and OCBC Macau CEO Kelvin Lou.
OCBC’s efforts to fortify its combined strengths in this area and to control the trade, investment, and wealth flows between Greater China and ASEAN are streamlined by this cohesive leadership.
Ke was the CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China from December 2019 to October 2023 before being named the head of Greater China and CEO of OCBC Hong Kong.
On 24 November 2023, OCBC Wing Hang China received regulatory approval to change its legal name and brand, and as a result, it now operates as OCBC China.
In addition, in 2012 Ke started as the head of IT for the OCBC Group in China, and shortly after that in 2014 he took on operation responsibilities.
He took over as the region’s head in 2017 and served as CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China in 2019.
Ke oversaw the development of vital technological infrastructure and capabilities. These included setting up a new data center and effectively implementing the China Core Banking System in just 14 months.
Helen Wong, group CEO of OCBC, stated: “I am pleased that Wang Ke is assuming the CEO role of OCBC Hong Kong, following his appointment as the Head of Greater China. Having Wang Ke hold both positions will achieve greater synergy and alignment for the OCBC One Group approach. I am confident that Wang Ke will continue to be a strong contributor to OCBC with his deep knowledge and vast experience of Greater China.”