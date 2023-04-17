Dominic Tayler, head of the UK business, Oakglen Wealth

Jersey-based Oakglen Wealth has launched its UK business, expanding its presence in the investment management and wealth advisory sectors.

Oakglen Wealth wants to combine service-orientated discretionary and advisory investment management to meet client needs. In addition, its service is powered by technology that enables a streamlined and efficient level of service for clients.

Dominic Tayler joins Oakglen Wealth as managing director to lead the UK arm. Tayler has over 30 years of industry experience and was also formerly at Quilter Cheviot. He served as executive director there for ten years.

Jamie Crawford, group head of wealth management, said: “We are excited to launch our UK arm and bring our expertise to clients in this region. We are delighted also to welcome Dominic to the team. His extensive experience over thirty years in wealth management will be invaluable to our clients and his appointment is a testament to our commitment to providing the best service possible. We are confident that he will be instrumental in driving the growth of our UK business.”

Tayler added: “I am pleased to be joining Oakglen Wealth and to lead the UK team. The company’s investment in its platform and technology is a clear advantage in this highly competitive market as it provides greater flexibility for clients in how they access and interact with their portfolios. The company understands the importance of engaging with clients and has built a strong reputation for delivering bespoke solutions for its clients in Jersey. I am looking forward to building on this success in the UK market.”

The firm was established in Jersey in 2016 and is responsible for over £1bn in assets.