Oakglen Wealth, an independent wealth manager, has been designated by the board of the Libero International SICAV PLC in collaboration with Blacktower Financial Management Group (Blacktower), a provider of independent wealth management advice, to oversee its Libero International SICAV PLC range of funds, the Nexus Global Solutions Portfolio, and the Nexus Global Dynamic Portfolio.

Beginning on 1 June 2024, Oakglen Wealth will take over investment management for both Nexus portfolios, pending regulatory approval.

Investment director Nick Davis and chief investment officer Jeff Brummette will have oversight of the portfolios.

Moreover, the move is an aspect of Blacktower’s continuous effort to provide clients with an offering that will enhance performance, spur steady expansion, and optimise investment returns.

Investors can expect portfolios that are more concise and geography-agnostic while remaining focused on each primary goals.

The Nexus Global Solutions Portfolio is intended to preserve wealth while also providing capital growth in the medium term. It is an actively managed, internationally diverse equities portfolio with the goal of capital gain.

Furthermore, Oakglen Wealth was also selected to revive the Nexus Global Cautious Portfolio.

The normalisation of interest rates has resulted in the relaunch of this portfolio, which will allow more versatility in asset blending for a more specific investment solution, and it will be available to investors on 1 May 2024.

John Westwood, group chairman, Blacktower Financial Management Group: “We are pleased to introduce Oakglen Wealth as the new portfolio manager for the Nexus Global Portfolios. This appointment is an important step for our group as these portfolios form a core part of Blacktower’s centralised investment proposition.

“I am also pleased that we are now in a position to relaunch the Nexus Global Cautious Portfolio with Oakglen Wealth. We look forward to the continued progression of these portfolios to provide a first-class solution to our clients’ needs.”

Jamie Crawford, group head of wealth management commented: “We are delighted to be appointed to manage the Libero International SICAV PLC range of funds and launch the Nexus Global Cautious Portfolio. This appointment is testament to the experience and expertise of Oakglen Wealth’s team, their understanding of the Nexus Global Portfolio requirements, and is a huge vote of confidence in our investment management capabilities.”