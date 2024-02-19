Novia Global, an international investing platform, has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.
Following permission, Novia Global will begin operating an office in Dubai’s International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Mark Maplesden will join Novia Global as its principle representative officer as part of the company’s expansion.
With over a decade of expertise in the wealth management industry in the United Arab Emirates, Maplesden will leverage his deep understanding of the region to spearhead the project.
Novia Global CEO Steve Andrews stated: “Dubai’s economic and investment landscape are impossible to ignore. There are over a thousand financial companies in the DIFC, while Dubai is home to over $950bn in private wealth and set to attract many more high net worth individuals.
“A growing number of advisers and clients want to be a part of this success story, and we see an on-the-ground presence as essential to our own role in helping make that possible. Dubai is already recognised as having a world-class financial services ecosystem, as well as a progressive regulatory regime that clearly encourages and supports state-of-the-art fintech.
“We see Dubai and the broader region as a spectacular market, it is now arguably the hub to the world and Mark is the ideal hire for harnessing all the opportunities that it presents. We’re all extremely excited by this move, which very much reflects our continued efforts to provide new services, products and solutions for international advisers and their clients.”
Maplesden added: “This is a fantastic time for Novia Global to establish a presence here, and I am very much looking forward to helping build the Novia brand in what has always been an exciting and forward-thinking market to work in. The Novia Global platform is innovative, transparent, and designed to provide advisers with a solution to match their clients’ evolving expectations which will ultimately help them to deliver good client outcomes.”
Furthermore, Novia Global recently created its own Stocks and Shares ISA to solve the issue of expat money being held in “suspended animation”.
Novia Global, registered and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), offers a platform solution to advisers, private banks, trust companies, and their clients.