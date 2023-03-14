The new offering will allow people to gain access to an advisor to explore diverse financial planning opportunities. Credit: Firmbee.com on Unsplash.

Financial services provider Northwestern Mutual has forged an alliance with visual inspiration platform Pinterest to encourage financial preparedness.

Under the tie-up, the firms will introduce From Pinning to Planning offering, which combines vision boards, inspiration, and financial planning.

To be incorporated in Pinterest, the offering seeks to reduce the gap between vision boards and initiating action by the people.

From Pinning to Planning will give Pinterest’s users access to a financial advisor to explore diverse financial planning opportunities.

The new partnership marks an expansion of Northwestern Mutual’s Great Realisation national brand campaign launched last year.

It has also been formed ahead of the Financial Literacy Month to be celebrated next month and will end in May this year.

Northwestern Mutual chief marketing officer Lynn Teo said: “The Great Realisation showed us that Americans have an overwhelming desire to pursue their dreams, but there are still barriers to where or how to start saving with financial planning.

“With more than 450 million people turning to Pinterest every month to create vision boards, this gives us an opportunity to show individuals how they can make their dreams happen, all through the help of Northwestern Mutual financial advisors.”

In addition, Northwestern Mutual, using Pinterest’s data capability, has developed a quiz to unveil winners in eight different categories.

The winners will receive tailor-made, advice-based content designed by financial advisors.

Pinterest chief revenue officer Bill Watkins said: “In the 2023 Pinterest Predicts report, we saw that gamifying financial topics was a top trend, and this collaboration provides Pinners with personalised insights and actionable steps they can take to make their dreams happen.”