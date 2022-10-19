Northern Trust hires new global macro for fixed income head

Antulio Bomfim will also supervise NTAM’s global liquidity management business. Credit: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has appointed Antulio Bomfim as the head of global macro team within its global fixed income group.

The company created this new role to offer improved solutions to the fixed income investors across the globe.

Bomfim will be responsible for Global Macro Group, which looks after interest rate strategy, systematic volatility, liquidity along with monitoring systemic risk worldwide.

He will also supervise NTAM’s global liquidity management business.

Bomfim reports to the company’s chief investment officer of global fixed income Thomas Swaney.

With around 30 years of experience in the investment management sector and the Federal Reserve Board System, Bomfim most recently worked as special adviser to the Fed Board.

Earlier, Bomfim served Macroeconomic Advisers as a senior managing director as well as jointly led Monetary Policy Insights.

Before that, he was a portfolio manager and joint chief of interest rate strategy for OFI Institutional Asset Management, a unit of Oppenheimer Funds.

Swaney said: “Within the Global Fixed Income team, our fundamental tenet that investors should be compensated for the risk they take manifests itself in our management of four key risks – interest rate, volatility, prepayment and credit.

“Antulio’s expertise is well-suited to leading our multi-disciplined Global Macro Fixed Income team.”

NTAM handled $1tn in assets under management until 30 June this year. The company’s global fixed income group is said to have $470bn in fixed income assets under management.

In June this year, Northern Trust established Digital Assets and Financial Markets group after merging its digital and traditional market units.