Northern Trust has named Aisling Keane as the head of asset servicing in Hong Kong, effective 4 September 2023.

Keane will oversee Northern Trust‘s asset servicing operations in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan in the newly established position.

She will be in charge of managing the asset servicing company’s entire strategic direction and offering clients solutions.

Furthermore, Keane has 20 years of expertise in the field, and notably served as State Street’s Asia Pacific (APAC) head of alternative investment solutions.

Prior to that, she held the positions of director at Credit Suisse and head of the APAC region’s hedge fund services at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

The University College Cork in Ireland is where Keane earned her M.A. in economics.

Keane will report to Angelo Calvitto, head of Asia Pacific.

Calvitto stated: “We are pleased to welcome Aisling to the team. Her deep industry expertise, knowledge of the securities servicing industry, and business acumen will help us continue bringing value and expertise to the clients in the region and support their evolving needs.”

In addition to this, Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo are among the cities in Asia Pacific where Northern Trust has a well-established network of offices.

It benefits close ties to some of the biggest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, governmental organisations, businesses, and asset managers in the area and provides a wide array of specialised asset servicing, asset management, and capital markets solutions.

As of 30 June 2023, Northern Trust has $14.5trn in assets under custody/administration and $1.4trn in assets under management.

Northern Trust has been recognised as a benchmark for its service, financial competence, integrity, and innovation for over 130 years.