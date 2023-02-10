Daniel Gamba will become part of Northern Trust’s management group. Credit: Julie Kertesz/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

American asset and wealth manager Northern Trust has named Daniel Gamba as the new president of its asset management unit, effective 3 April 2023.

Gamba, who will join from BlackRock, will become part of Northern Trust’s management group and report to the firm’s CEO Michael O’Grady.

During his 22-year stint at BlackRock, Gamba served in various positions including the co-head of fundamental equities.

He was also a member of BlackRock’s global operating, portfolio management group as well as human capital committees.

Gamba, who has headed investment, distribution and product teams, is also the founder and co-chair of BlackRock’s Somos Latinx & Allies Employee Network.

O’Grady said: “Daniel has a unique set of experiences well suited for the continued growth of Northern Trust Asset Management, with a track record of delivering strong results.

“I am confident that under Daniel’s leadership, working in close collaboration with NTAM’s executive team and his partners on Northern Trust’s Management Group, our business will continue to grow and deliver best-in-class investment solutions and services to our clients.”

Northern Trust, which currently has offices in the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, had $1.2tn of assets under management until 31 December 2022.

The latest hire comes shortly after Northern Trust announced the appointment of Steven Reydel as the new chief of fund accounting in North America.