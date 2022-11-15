Nordea utilises conversational AI to transform customer experience

Nordic bank Nordea has implemented virtual agents and AI to improve customer enquiry resolution rates for the business.

The virtual agents can solve most customer-facing issues without the need for human intervention, allowing the Nordea workforce to add value.

Nova, the virtual agent, averages over 220,000 conversations per month across the Nordics, purely for private banking customers.

In addition, there is a 91% in-scope resolution rate for private banking customers and 95% for corporate customers.

Nordea has over nine million private customers and chose the Boost.ai platform over in-house and previous external chatbot solutions. Boost.ai is also currently used by nine of the ten largest banks in Scandinavia.

Initially, Nordea adopted one virtual agent from Boost.ai, named Nova, but the firm now uses 12 different virtual agents across four Nordic markets.

Sanjeev Kumar, VP EMEA at Boost.ai, said: “Nordea presents a perfect example of how much simpler, more effective, and more successful banking can be, if financial institutions understand the impact conversational AI can have. By adopting this technology, banks can save millions of minutes in customer time while simultaneously improving the consumer experience. Similarly, it gives bank employees time to apply skills where they will make a difference, rather than mindlessly repeating rudimental tasks.”

Mattias Fras, group head of AI Hub at Nordea, added: “For banks, AI is going to be transformative across a wide range of applications. At Nordea, we acknowledge the importance of a scalable chatbot strategy that the boost.ai platform enables. It is a key component towards human-centered digital transformation.”

Nordea has trouble earlier this year when Nordea Asset Management (NAM) decided to exit all investments in Russia after the country launched a military operation in Ukraine, reported Reuters.