In an effort to speed up the bank’s innovation in the digital asset space, the experience, which debuted as part of The Sandbox Fall Event, highlights the combined strength and skill at Nomura’s Digital Company and Laser Digital.
The experience is set in a Japanese botanical garden, symbolising the bank’s cultural roots and commitment to sustainability.
Users will be able to finish objectives like growing a personal bonsai tree and interact with avatars of senior Nomura and Laser Digital management through 20 quests.
Using the QR codes placed around the garden, customers may discover more about Nomura, Laser Digital, and their innovative and strategic use of digital assets.
The Sandbox, a virtual realm embodied in NFTs on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, was established in 2011.
Over 4.7 million accounts have been created since then.
“The Sandbox enables renowned financial and digital asset institutions such as Nomura to experiment creatively and appeal to a broader audience,” said Sebastien Borget, COO, and co-founder of The Sandbox. “We’re pleased to see Nomura and Laser Digital step into Web3 and take users on a spiritual, immersive journey where they will experience digital innovation through a combination of architecture, Japanese culture and quests.”
Hajime Ikeda, head of Digital Company, Nomura, commented: “Nomura has been actively engaged in business development of digital assets. The Sandbox experience is part of our commitment to working with Laser Digital to explore the transformative potential of blockchain and Web 3 in financial services products such as NFTs, Defi and DAOs.”
Jez Mohideen, CEO, Laser Digital, added: “Since our launch last year as Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, we have been keen to explore the potential of the metaverse. We are excited to experience the new interactions this project enables, and we look forward to continued partnership with the Digital Company to further Nomura’s progress into the digital asset sector.”
The ‘Nomura & Laser Digital Botanical Garden’ was constructed by Cédric Bensoussan and his team of artists at Metaverse Studio Paris.