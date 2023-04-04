Dr. Rudolf Hitsch has been named as Head of North Asia for Nomura‘s International Wealth Management Group.

Hitsch will be located in Hong Kong and will be in charge of International Wealth Management’s client relationship management teams throughout North Asia. He reports to Ravi Raju, Nomura’s Head of International Wealth Management.

“As we build out our International Wealth Management business and grow our capabilities to serve our clients, we are excited to have Rudolf join us to strengthen our presence in North Asia. We continue to attract top talent from the industry as we make significant investments in people and platform and enhance our product and services capabilities while integrating our Global Markets and Investment Banking solutions for high-net-worth clients,” said Mr. Raju.

Hitsch has about 25 years of private banking expertise, mostly with Chinese clients. He was previously the Head of North Asia at Citi Private Bank, where he spent over a decade establishing the bank’s offshore mainland China and Taiwan private banking businesses and directing the expansion of the Hong Kong company.

Previous to that, he worked for Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management in Hong Kong for 12 years, his final assignment being to oversee a China team.

Hitsch added, “I am very excited to join Nomura’s International Wealth Management business when it’s in growth mode, serving the global investment needs of Asia’s entrepreneurs. The opportunity of our generation is the rise of Asia and I hope to replicate the successes I have had at my previous organizations building diverse teams, bringing in ultra-high-net-worth clients, and managing risks prudently.’’

In the last two and a half years, Nomura has hired roughly 50 private bankers in its worldwide wealth management business to focus on what it deems its core markets of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Nomura is an international financial services corporation with a presence in over 30 countries and regions. Nomura’s three business divisions: retail, investment management, and wholesale, serve the interests of individuals, institutions, businesses, and governments (Global Markets and Investment Banking).