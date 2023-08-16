Both Nomura and Angeleno want to work together to accelerate the shift to a decarbonised global economy through intellectual capital sharing and co-investment.

Furthermore, Angeleno Group’s most recent venture capital and growth equity fund, which invests in high-growth North American enterprises with a focus on clean energy and climate solutions, includes Nomura as a stakeholder.

In keeping with its mission of promoting sustainability, Nomura is dedicated to tackling societal challenges and creating a more sustainable future.

By supporting customers’ green efforts and the transition to a decarbonized economy, Nomura will continue to add value to the building of a thriving economy.

According to Yoshihiro Namura, head of investment management at Nomura: “Our new partnership with Angeleno Group, a US-based, long established, sector focused clean energy and climate technology investor is part of our ongoing efforts to broaden knowledge and investment opportunities for our clients interested in innovation and growth in the clean energy and climate economy. We are excited to partner with a firm with such history and experience in the climate investment sector.”

Daniel Weiss, co-founder and managing partner of Angeleno Group, added: “We believe that Nomura, as a global financial services group spanning over 30 countries and regions, including their strong base in Japan and access to Asian markets will be a valuable partner for Angeleno Group and its portfolio companies as we continue to invest in and help grow next generation clean energy and climate solutions businesses operating in the US and internationally.” Yaniv Tepper, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeleno Group added, “We are honored to partner with Nomura – a firm with a nearly 100-year history and long-standing commitment to serving their clients and building a more sustainable world.”