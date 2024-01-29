Nikko AM has appointed Seth Masters and Mark Stoeckle to the board of directors to improve corporate governance while also infusing their knowledge, experience, and best practices from the US into the firm’s management procedures.

Masters has an extensive amount of expertise in the asset management industry. He served over two decades as the chief investment officer of Alliance Bernstein in New York, where he oversaw several asset classes and catered to high-net-worth, institutional, and retail clients.

Along with his notable record as an angel investor, he has helped emerging businesses establish their networks to secure initial funding. He is presently the vice chairman of New York Angels, a New York-based organisation of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

Since February 2013, Stoeckle has been the CEO of Adams Funds, an investment management company located in Baltimore, Maryland, for over ten years.

Even in the face of extremely volatile circumstances, the company produced significant investment performance while he was CEO. He has an established record of achievement as a leader, having held important roles at esteemed investment banks and asset managers in the world, including chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

Nikko AM president Stefanie Drews stated: “We are excited to welcome Seth and Mark into the Nikko AM family. The US is a key component of our global growth strategy, but their diverse perspectives and capabilities will contribute more widely and accelerate our efforts across all geographies and functions.”

Nikko Asset Management offers active, high-conviction fund management for a variety of equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative strategies, with $211bn under management.

Furthermore, its supplementary selection of passive methods encompasses over 20 indices and include some prominent exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Asia.