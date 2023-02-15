Asia-based Nikko Asset Management has created a team dedicated to sustainable investing, with its executive team based in Singapore.

The goal is to centralise ESG personnel and deliver associated services to the company’s investing and business units.

The corporation has grown in the last year, with $184.2bn under management. As a result, it has expanded its ESG integration and stewardship talent pool and employed specialised employees with expertise in areas such as ESG data analytics and ESG law.

Nikko Am intends to establish Singapore as a long-term investment hub by using the city’s talent, the state’s time zone between Japan and Europe, and linguistic proficiency.

The company’s global sustainable investment team works across all asset classes and is based in Singapore, Tokyo, and London. It is the job of the team to provide ESG solutions to business and investment teams, and ultimately to clients.

Natalia Rajewska, global head of sustainable investment, will oversee the group in a newly formed position located in Singapore. Rajewska reports to Stefanie Drews, the company’s president, and Hiroshi Yoh, the chief investment officer.

Rajewska says: “Having seen the industry evolve over the years, I am incredibly excited to take on the role of building Nikko AM’s global sustainable investment team, shaping our sustainable investment strategy and increasing our impact. With significant progress already made, we are well positioned to rise to the challenge.”

Rajewska joined Nikko AM in 2021 after previously working at ING and Aviva, both in ESG-related jobs.

She adds: “2023 is shaping up to be a year of equal parts challenge and opportunity. The world is in a state of flux, and we are facing environmental and social threats with physical, social and economic consequences. Now, more than ever, the investment community needs to be at the forefront of having a positive impact on society and the planet.”

Last year, the company became one of the first Asia-based asset managers to join the UK Stewardship Code, widely considered as the highest global stewardship standard.