Nexus FrontierTech, APS Asset Management to create ESG data analysis platform

Nexus FrontierTech, in partnership with APS Asset Management, is building a platform to examine ESG data on firms that have primary offices or major businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The new platform will support ESG data analysis on companies that offer equity and equity-based securities.

In June this year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore selected the project for its Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Proof of Concept (POC) grant.

The grant provides fund to test, develop and distribute new emerging technologies in the financial services industry.

As part of the latest alliance, both the companies aim to address various data-related issues in executing sustainable investment for the asset management industry.

Some of key issued that are faced include availability of less data, poor data quality as well as absence of coordinated or interoperable ESG disclosure standards and structures.

For resolving these issues, both Nexus FrontierTech and APS Asset Management are set to perform a PoC to showcase the technical feasibility and probable business opportunity of clubbing artificial intelligence (AI) with the latter’s Four Alpha-Hats investing tactic.

The platform features a modular, API-ready infrastructure and AI-based competences. It can also be scaled to include new markets as well as combine with several data providers including Greenprint ESG Registry.

In addition, the ESG platform operates as a data aggregator for end-users in the asset management industry.

APS Asset Management CIO Wong Kok Hoi said: “We are pleased to partner with Nexus in developing China’s first real-time AI-Fundamental ESG system.

“We believe that it is a powerful system developed by combining Nexus AI expertise and APS’ multi-decade experience in fundamental analysis of Chinese companies.”