Dearth becomes a part of Newton’s established and profitable emerging market and Asia equity franchise.
She will be responsible for growing the business’s offerings in these areas and collaborating directly with investment analysts Fei Chen and Aditya Shah as well as portfolio managers Alex Khosla and Zoe Kan.
Dearth will be reporting to John Porter, chief investment officer of equities, in her new position as head of emerging market and Asia equities at Newton.
Porter commented: “We’re excited to welcome Liliana to the firm. Lilliana brings with her a strong pedigree of two decades of global emerging markets experience. Her proven investment approach strongly aligns with Newton’s own philosophy of research-led stock selection, and she shares our focus on maintaining a long-term investment approach to help identify enduring areas of growth.”
Having overseen equities strategies for over two decades, Dearth most recently held the position of portfolio manager at Wellington Management.
She created and oversaw equities portfolios for emerging markets there, investing in long-term, sustainable growth patterns to produce notable returns.
Furthermore, Dearth worked with AllianceBernstein for a period of 18 years before moving to Wellington.
There, she advanced from research analyst to lead fund manager for international and developing markets portfolios.
Euan Munro, CEO of Newton added: “Emerging market and Asia equities remain a strategic focus for Newton, and we continue to see strong demand in our capabilities. Liliana will play an important role in the development of this area of our equity offering. She joins a nimble, specialist team of investors who are backed by Newton’s 65-strong in-house multidimensional research team and by the 135 members of our global investment team.”
Newton Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon Investment Management.