New reporting platform Confide launches. Source: Shutterstock.com

At a time when corporate missteps can quickly become headline news, Confide empowers companies to address issues before they become public. Launched recently, Confide’s platform improves the way businesses handle governance, risk management, and ethical integrity by offering a safe, confidential space for employees and stakeholders to voice concerns without fear of retaliation or exposure.

Conceived by Pav Gill, known for his role in exposing the Wirecard scandal, Confide fills a void in existing corporate governance frameworks. It offers organisations insights into potential “game-over events” that senior leadership might otherwise miss until it’s too late. By enabling secure and confidential internal reporting, Confide prevents concerns from being stifled by middle management or by the absence of safe reporting avenues. The tool can also be used to digitise the investigation process thus enabling investigators to collect and manage information.

The consequences of poor communication has proven to be significant

The urgency for a product like this is highlighted by recent corporate catastrophes, including the Boeing 737 Max incidents, the UK Post Office Horizon scandal, and the collapses of financial giants like Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank. These events demonstrate the dire consequences of poor internal communication and oversight. The launch of Confide is timely, promising to foster a culture of greater transparency and accountability within the corporate sector.

Standing alone in the market in terms of relevant expertise and design, Confide is the premier platform offering a comprehensive digitised end-to-end investigation process, complete with a built-in audit trail. This feature is crucial for promptly addressing issues and for bolstering long-term governance and risk management strategies through a clear record of actions undertaken.

Pav Gill, CEO & Founder of Confide, said: “Confide’s mission is to provide companies with an early detection tool to manage serious concerns internally, upholding integrity and averting potential scandals. Our unique platform transcends the limitations of existing ‘glorified inbox’ solutions, embodying our commitment to promoting a corporate world where swift, internal issue resolution is the norm, benefitting employees, organisations, and lawmakers alike. The digitisation of the internal investigation not only leads to costs and time savings but faith in the whistleblowing channel.”

