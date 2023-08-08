In addition to Neva SGR, the Fondo di Fondi VenturItaly and the MiSE Co-Investment Fund, both exclusively managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR, have subscribed to the Neva First Italia fund, which is devoted to modern Italian start-ups.

To date, €7m ($7.7m)has been invested in total in nine start-ups:

BetaGlue Technologies (development of innovative treatments against cancer)

Caracol (industrial 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions)

D-Orbit (space logistics and orbital transport services)

Energy Dome (long-life CO2 batteries)

Leaf Space (global network of ground stations for satellite operators)

Mirta (online services for Made in Italy craftsmanship)

xFarm (digital management of agricultural crops)

Xnext (new generation of X-ray inspection systems for quality controls)

Yolo (digital insurance services)

Luca Remmert, chairman of Neva SGR, said: “In less than two years, the Neva First Italia Fund, in collaboration with CDP Venture Capital SGR, has contributed to the growth of the Italian innovation ecosystem, encouraging the collection of a total of more than €160 million on behalf of 9 highly innovative Italian start-ups, 33 million of which are from the Neva First Fund, Neva SGR’s global investment vehicle. Completing Neva First Italia’s investment programme two years in advance is a source of great satisfaction, a demonstration of the fact that there are also businesses in Italy that are worthy of the attention of investors, thanks to distinctive solutions and technologies.”

Neva SGR combines the resources, prestige, and security of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group with practices utilised by global venture capital firms.

Furthermore, Neva SGR intends to contribute to the growth of the Italian economy by investing in new technology and being the market leader in the Italian Venture Capital asset class.