Apiramy Jeyarajah has been named Chief Commercial Officer for the International business at Nedgroup Investments, beginning 3 April 2023, and located in London.

With over $20bn in AUM, Nedgroup Investments is a boutique asset management firm. Offering a variety of investment methods including retail, institutional, multi-management, and passive solutions, it has a developing global presence.

According to Tom Caddick, Managing Director of Nedgroup Investments’ International business, this is a crucial key hire that will play a critical part in the company’s global expansion aspirations.

Caddick stated, “We are delighted that Api has come on-board. Api is an experienced and accomplished leader and brings a wealth of knowledge built up over 15-years running client centric distribution channels. I have known Api a long time and am confident that she will play a vital role in our ambitious plans in Europe and beyond. It’s especially timely as we enter an exciting new phase in our growth – expanding our investment offerings, strengthening our teams with further talent and experience, and growing stronger global partnerships.’’

Jeyarajah was formerly the Head of UK Wholesale Distribution at Aviva Investors and the Head of Financial Institutions, UK, and Israel at HSBC Global Asset Management prior to Nedgroup Investments.

“Nedgroup Investments has strong partnerships with their Best Of Breed ‘boutique advantage’ investment philosophy. I’m delighted to be joining the team at such a pivotal time in the business and to be a part of the next phase of the growth strategy in Europe and beyond, with a number of exciting developments already in the pipeline,” she added.