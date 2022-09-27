Natixis Investment Managers names new Singapore CEO

Natixis IM names new CEO for Singapore unit. Credit: cegoh from Pixabay.

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) has appointed Dora Seow as CEO of its Singapore subsidiary.

The appointment, which is effective 10 October 2022, is part of the company’s diversification and development plan in Southeast Asia.

With the move, Natixis IM Singapore seeks to further develop its investment offerings in the region, particularly in upcoming market fixed income and in Asian equities.

Seow will be based in Singapore and report to Natixis IM head of Asia Pacific, Fabrice Chemouny.

She will also look after the growth of Natixis IM and its affiliated firms in Southeast Asia.

In her new position, Seow will offer solutions to Natixis IM clients in Southeast Asia and provide them with customised investments products to meet their long-term goals.

She will also help the company’s clients with sustainable investment solutions.

Before joining Natixis IM, Seow was working at Franklin Templeton in various roles for 20 years, with the most recent being the country head for Singapore.

Prior to that, Seow was serving as the head of distribution at the American investment manager.

Chemouny said: “We are delighted to welcome Dora onboard to strengthen our market presence in Southeast Asia and spearhead our initiative to further expand our research and investment capabilities in the region.

“Her deep knowledge and experience in overseeing Southeast Asian markets, combined with her leadership, will be instrumental to help us pursue our strategic goals in the market while continuing to better serve our institutional, wholesale and retail clients.”