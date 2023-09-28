He will report to Emmanuel Issanchou, Natixis CIB’s head of global markets Americas and global head of credit markets.

In his new position, Khan will spearhead Natixis CIB’s efforts to increase initiatives to offer a variety of capital markets solutions to current institutional and corporate customer relationships as well as shape new client connections.

He will be in charge of structured credit sales and syndication and support global markets Americas’ origination strategy.

“I am excited to be joining Natixis CIB, a leader in structured credit business”, said Asif Khan. “We have a strong platform which will allow us to further our growth and continue to be a client-centric effort with best-in-class service and execution.”

Issanchou added: “We are delighted to welcome Asif as our new head of structured credit capital markets. With his impressive background in origination and distribution and industry partnerships, he brings the leadership skills and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our growth in one of our leading franchises.”

Khan joins Natixis CIB from MUFG Securities, where he founded and oversaw the CLO business while serving as the company’s global head of CLOs for almost a decade.

Prior to joining MUFG, he had positions at Morgan Stanley, Wachovia/Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse in senior origination, syndication, and structured products roles.

Furthermore, Khan was also a partner at DFG Investment Advisers (now Vibrant Capital).

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a global financial institution that provides advising, investment banking, financing, corporate banking, and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors, sovereign and multinational organisations, and governments around the world.