Andrew Irvine, chief executive officer of the National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, has announced changes to the NAB executive leadership team.
As of Monday, 29 April:
- Rachel Slade will become group executive business and private banking, replacing her current position as group executive personal banking.
- Ana Marinkovic will be appointed as group executive personal banking, succeeding her as executive business direct and small business in the business and private banking team.
Starting Monday 1 July:
- Cathryn Carver has been named as group executive corporate and institutional banking, succeeding David Gall, who retired on 1 October after 16 years at NAB.
Irvine commended NAB’s executive appointments, stated they assure alignment in delivering for customers and colleagues, and that all three executives have an established record of delivering for clients.
“These appointments demonstrate our ability to identify and develop talent within the business while broadening diversity and experience,” he said.
“Rachel, Ana and Cath, who will lead NAB’s customer-facing businesses in Australia, are great relationship bankers who inspire their teams to deliver results for customers. They understand the importance of using technology and data to make NAB easier and simpler to bank with.”
Irvine added: “This completes the executive leadership team that will take NAB forward and maintain the momentum we have across the business by executing with discipline and focus.
“We see plenty of opportunities to build on NAB’s leadership in areas such as business lending, particularly to small and medium businesses, while continuing to deliver better outcomes for customers and colleagues.
The NAB Executive Leadership Team, consisting of Irvine and 10 group executives, will be appointed following regulatory approvals:
- Cathryn Carver, group executive corporate and institutional banking;
- Sharon Cook, group executive legal and commercial services;
- Shaun Dooley, group chief risk officer;
- Nathan goonan, group chief financial officer;
- Dan Huggins, CEO bank of new zealand;
- Ana Marinkovic, group executive personal banking;
- Les Matheson, group executive digital, data and chief operating officer;
- Rachel Slade, group executive business and private banking;
- Sarah White, group executive people and culture; and
- Patrick Wright, group executive technology and enterprise operations.