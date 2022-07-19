MSIM and iCapital extend alliance to support more wealth managers

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has expanded its collaboration with iCapital in the US to serve additional banks and wealth managers across the globe.

The extended partnership aims to provide a group of private markets funds managed by MSIM.

It is based on a current strategic partnership between MSIM’s US-based unit and iCapital for offering the latter’s alternative investment feeder fund services to the clients.

iCapital develops various technologies and solutions that are designed to reduce the gap between wealth managers and their clients.

The solutions are said to automate the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes of the wealth managers and their customers throughout the investment period.

MSIM distribution global head and solutions and multi-asset group co-head Jacques Chappuis said: “This is a new chapter in Morgan Stanley’s partnership with iCapital.

“While our private markets funds have typically been restricted to institutional investors, we are excited to be able to expand the client base accessing our industry leading Private Markets funds and help High Net Worth Investors across the globe further diversify their investment portfolios.”

MSIM noted that private markets investments could produce more returns as well as offer diversification to investors for exploring new options.

Growing exposure to private markets investments enables banks and wealth managers to come into contact with alternative assets including private equity and private credit, said MSIM.

iCapital international head Marco Bizzozero said: “Wealth managers are increasingly looking to alternative investments as another way to try and help their clients improve their financial outcomes.

“We are extremely pleased to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with Morgan Stanley.

“The expansion of this successful partnership now offers access to the growth and diversification potential that premier private markets investment opportunities can provide to advisors and their HNW clients globally.”

Recently, iCapital formed a strategic partnership with alternative investments provider AXA IM Alts to offer better private market investing choices to wealth managers.