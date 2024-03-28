Morgan Stanley Capital Partners’ investment funds have laid out the sale of World 50 Parent and its affiliated subsidiaries to a GP-led continuation fund investment vehicle, which is managed by an MSCP affiliate.

The continuation fund is managed by investments from Pantheon, with co-lead involvement from Blue Owl Strategic Equity and Lexington. Norwest, Ares Management Funds, AltamarCAM, and Churchill have also committed to the vehicle.

World 50 is an exclusive peer-to-peer community and information exchange platform with its headquarters located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Global CEOs, board directors, and senior executives from 37 nations on six continents, representing a range of functions, join World 50 in order to share knowledge, form connections, and interact with the community to uncover insightful information.

Following its 2020 investment in World 50, MSCP has collaborated with the management of the company to expand the offering and enhance the client experience on a constant basis by providing various services and goods.

Moreover, the company has consistently grown as a result of its focus on providing an unrivaled member experience, which has further solidified World 50’s status as a valuable resource for its members.

Adam Shaw, managing director and head of business services at MSCP stated: “We are proud to have partnered with the World 50 management team through this past chapter, ultimately transforming World 50 into what we believe to be a differentiated, leading platform. We believe World 50 is a unique business model with multiple levers for continued growth. We appreciate the World 50 team’s extraordinary talent and dedication over the past four years and look forward to being a value-added partner in the Company’s next chapter.”

“Morgan Stanley Capital Partners has been an outstanding partner over the past four years, helping solidify World 50’s position as an invaluable resource to our members, which has delivered exceptional value to them and growth for the company,” added David Wilkie, former CEO, and current chairman of the board of World 50.

World 50 CEO Ken Davis, shared: “We are extremely excited for the growth opportunities ahead at World 50 and look forward to continuing our partnership with the MSCP team to deliver a differentiated experience for our members.”

Baird was MSCP’s principal transaction adviser on the continuation fund, Harris Williams offered industry-related guidance, and Debevoise & Plimpton served as legal adviser.