Moonfare unveils new investment platform for family offices

Moonfare Private Investment Office will offer fund pipeline, due diligence reports and institutional insights to family offices. Credit: Firmbee.com on Unsplash.

German digital wealth management platform Moonfare has rolled out a private market investing platform to support family offices.

Apart from offering institutional insights to family offices, the new Moonfare Private Investment Office (MPIO) will provide fund pipeline and due diligence reports on target funds.

The platform will also give family offices access to partner webinars as well as fund reporting.

Moonfare founder and CEO Steffen Pauls as saying: “We have launched the Moonfare Private Investment Office to further strengthen our growing base of more than 80 family offices.

“Its dedicated, fully digital platform will support family office clients as they adapt to changing market circumstances and construct a well-diversified private market investment portfolio.”

The firm surveyed representatives from 55 family offices and found that nearly 60% of them enhanced their allocations to private markets over the last two years.

Meanwhile, over 50% of the participants revealed that they lowered exposure to public equity and fixed income.

Pauls added: “Like all wealth and money managers, family offices have experienced a sudden shift in the investment landscape. They need to adjust to meet the needs of the next generation.

“Our results show that many family offices have been quick to adapt to current macroeconomic conditions, while keeping an eye trained on emerging opportunities. However, fund managers without a meaningful exposure to private markets may be doing their clients a disservice.”

In July this year, Moonfare debuted in the United Arab Emirates with an aim to serve individual investors in the region.