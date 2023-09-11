Eugène will join the Moonfare leadership team as chief commercial officer and as an executive who will define the overall course for all of the company’s marketing, direct sales, and customer support initiatives.

In order to provide a distinctive experience for Moonfare’s consumers, Eugène will oversee the go-to-market teams on a daily basis and report directly to the company’s founder and CEO Steffen Pauls.

Eugène arrives at Moonfare from fractional jet ownership company Flexjet.

She was recruited managing director of Flexjet by the US-based company in January 2019 to help with preparations for an international launch.

Furthermore, she designed and implemented a marketing campaign that resulted in the extension of their renowned fractional jet programme into Europe in 2021.

Within 18 months of her taking over, this regional unit’s sales tripled.

The group quickly gained a substantial portion of the regional market, rising to the top of the list of popular regional programmes and solutions.

Prior to Flexjet, she spent fifteen years at NetJets, a Berkshire Hathaway company, where she rose to the positions of executive director and head of sales EMEA, as well as serving on the executive leadership committee.

Eugene holds a master’s in international business, Asian affairs with English and Chinese Mandarin, from the International Affairs College at Le Havre University.

Moonfare founder Steffen Pauls stated: “Marine is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in leading multinational teams within a distinct industry expanding beyond its traditional HNWI base. Her extensive experience in fractionalising private jets aligns closely with Moonfare’s client base, customer acquisition strategies, and commercial approach. We firmly believe that Marine will introduce an innovative perspective and strategy to enhance our offerings and cater to the increasing demands of investors seeking premier private market investments. We are thrilled to have her join our team and to welcome her aboard.”