Monument has named Craig Blackburn as chief of staff, reporting to chief executive officer Ian Rand.

The hiring follows Monument’s recent announcements supporting its rapid expansion in the UK.

In January 2023, Monument reported that Dubai Investments had purchased a 9% stake in the bank.

Monument released its new Member Services plan in February 2023, giving mass wealthy people and their families with easy access to services that promote prosperity in areas such as lifestyle, family, health, career, tax, and property, among others.

Blackburn will collaborate with the senior leadership team to guide company-wide progress on vital projects and initiatives critical to the Bank’s strategic ambitions to meet the unmet needs of mass affluent clients.

Approximately 7 million professionals, entrepreneurs, property investors, and others – who are seeking a bank to help them save and grow their wealth (estimated to be worth £6 trn).

Blackburn has vast expertise directing strategic initiatives that are necessary to an organization’s success.

Blackburn was most recently the chief operating officer at Estel Property Group. He formerly held various prominent positions in the Royal Navy, including chief operating officer and de-facto chief executive officer.

Ian Rand, chief executive officer of Monument stated: “I’m delighted to have Craig join our team at Monument. His role will be central to maintaining the momentum we’ve built to date as we focus on scaling up and launching innovative solutions to serve the mass affluent community and firmly establish our position in the market.”

Craig Blackburn, incoming chief of staff at Monument added: “Monument has reached an inflection point in its journey, and I’m excited to be joining as the Bank goes from strength to strength and continues to grow its offering to serve the mass affluent community, who have for too long been overlooked.

“After hearing more about Monument’s unique proposition and seeing first-hand the positive culture they’ve fostered, I was instantly keen to be a part of their journey and use the lessons I’ve gained over the course of my career in a new area of financial services, and I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”