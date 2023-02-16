Under the strategic alliance agreement, Mizuho will offer enhanced wealth management offerings to its wealthy Japanese clients. Credit: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

Mizuho Financial Group has reached a deal with Lombard Odier Trust (Japan) to provide Japanese high-net-worth individuals with improved private banking solutions.

Lombard Odier Trust (Japan) is part of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier. It has presence in Asia for more than 35 years.

Under the agreement, MIZUHO will offer enhanced wealth management offerings to its wealthy Japanese clients, which will be based on Lombard Odier’s expertise and global network.

Mizuho will also offer its existing range of products.

The new deal is an extension of a current partnership between both firm’s Singapore subsidiaries, namely Mizuho Securities (Singapore) and Lombard Odier (Singapore). The previous alliance was formed in 2018.

In a statement, Mizuho Financial Group said: “As well as providing new products and services, Mizuho Financial Group and Lombard Odier will further enhance their client servicing excellence through personnel exchanges between the two financial institutions and the participation of Mizuho employees in Lombard Odier’s training programmes.”

Currently, Mizuho provides affluent individuals and their families diverse products and services such as asset management, real estate, inheritance, and succession planning as well as philanthropy.

In 2021, the firm introduced a new membership service, called Mizuho connected services, for its ultra-rich clients.

The latest collaboration comes after a Bloomberg report that stated that the company’s American subsidiary was planning to include 20 traders from Credit Suisse Group to boost its business in the US.