Marianne Kafena and Idina Glyn were appointed to Mishcon de Reya’s private team as partners at the company’s London office.

With more than two decades of experience, Kafena provides advice to Middle Eastern-based private companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Her upbringing was in Amman, Jordan, and she speaks Arabic, French, and English.

Starting in 2020, Kafena was a partner at Harbottle & Lewis before joining. She spent the previous six years as a partner with Farrer & Co.

In addition to onshore tax, trust, succession, charity, ultra prime central London property matters, and art law, Glyn provides advice on transactional and advisory property matters. Glyn comes from her position as senior associate at Forsters.

The firm’s private offering gains strength and depth with the inclusion of these new partners, who join Timothy Burns and Wei Zhang, Partners. Together they were appointed to oversee US tax and wealth planning for high-net-worth clients in Asia. They transferred from Withers in November 2023, where they were partners.

Nick Davis, partner, and chair of Mishcon Private, said: “I am delighted to welcome Marianne and Idina to the Private team at Mishcon de Reya. Their wide-ranging experience and deep technical expertise will bolster our private offering, especially in estates and family business matters where they have significant reputations.”

Kafena commented: “I am delighted to join Mishcon de Reya and add to their excellent Private team. There has been a shift in the Middle East as senior family members cede stewardship of their businesses to younger generations, many of whom have been highly educated and gained work experience overseas. I am looking forward to using my skills to complement the work Mishcon de Reya already does to service this new generation of family business owners and individuals and build on the firm’s significant expertise and reputation in private work.”

Glyn added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Mishcon de Reya Private team. Many rural businesses, country houses, and landed estates are now owned or managed by those more sensitive to the importance of brand and reputation management; more commercially imaginative; and more willing to embrace new technology for land management. Mishcon de Reya has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most innovative law firms and is one of the best-placed firms to service this new breed of land or business owner. I am looking forward to using my experience and skillset to work with landowners and UHNW individuals to develop Mishcon Private’s landed estates practice.”