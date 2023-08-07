Liam Jones, Associate director and Joe Knight, Managing director.

London-based Knight and Jones will directly report to Stuart Bates, Mirabaud & Cie’s UK Market Head.

They will help the team continue to provide customers with unbiased, personalised assistance on managing their personal and professional assets on investments as well as a wider range of wealth management products and services.

Prior to his July 31 appointment, Knight, a chartered wealth manager, served as executive director and head of the strategic investment advice unit at UBS.

He began his career with the American trading company Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette, and has worked in the sector for more than twenty years, holding positions at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

With an emphasis on providing informed families with investing solutions that meet their needs, Knight has experience managing more than £1bn across a variety of asset classes.

Furthermore, Jones joined the group on July 10 after leaving UBS, where he served as an associate director assisting wealthy families, business leaders, and entrepreneurs with their own fortune.

He has held positions in the past at Smith and Williamson Investment Management and Asset Risk Consultants (ARC).

Stuart Bates, UK market head of Mirabaud & Cie said: “We are delighted to welcome Joe and Liam to our esteemed team. Their expertise in working with high-net-worth clients marks a significant step in our journey to fortify and expand our UK wealth proposition. With their valuable experience, they will deliver an excellent level of service to both our existing and future clients, exemplifying our relentless commitment to growth and excellence in the UK financial landscape.”

“Joining Mirabaud is a great opportunity to be part of an international, entrepreneurial family run business,’’ Knight commented of their appointment. ‘’It gives me confidence to know that Mirabaud has invested heavily in technology solutions to meet the expectations of our clients, and importantly the next generation, allowing us to deliver modern progressive but bespoke services.”

Jones added, “Mirabaud is a prestigious institution that combines tradition with a modern focus. I look forward to contributing to developing and maintaining the quality of service for our wealth management clients.”