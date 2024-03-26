Multi-asset platform Mintos has announced its plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.
Fully regulated under MiFID in the EU, Mintos serves over 500,000 investors in the EU with assets under administration of over €600m ($650m).
The firm now invites existing customers and the broader public to bexome shareholders and join the retail investing and wealth building platform.
In addition, the main goal is growth for Mintos as well as launching in new countries with new products.
Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos, said: “At Mintos, we’re pleased to address the significant gap in the EU’s investment landscape, meeting the increasing demand for both alternative and traditional investments. By offering easy-to-use investment tools, we aim to increase retail investor participation and build long-term wealth across Europe. We firmly believe that our future growth lies in expanding our presence across the continent. With successful launches in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands, we’re committed to targeting additional key markets in the near future, and we want to give our customers the possibility to be a part of this growth journey”
Matt Cooper, Co-CEO of Crowdcube, added: “We’re excited to welcome Mintos back to Crowdcube as they use our platform to strengthen and deepen their relationships with new and existing customers across Europe. They recognise the strategic value of engaging their community, transforming customers into owners, and integrating this approach into their business operations.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData