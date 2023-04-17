Oppenheimer, a renowned investment bank and wealth management that is a part of Oppenheimer Holdings, announced the appointment of Michael Cella as U.S. head of consumer investment banking.

Robert Lowenthal, Oppenheimer’s president, and head of investment banking will supervise Cella from the company’s San Francisco office.

“Michael’s track record of successfully advising consumer clients, along with his understanding of the sector, make him the ideal person to lead our U.S. group through its next stage of growth,” Lowenthal said. “He comes into the role with the Consumer team well positioned to capture new opportunities that unlock value for our clients in this important and innovative space.”

Cella will join Oppenheimer with nearly 20 years of banking experience.

He has advised clients on a wide range of industry-defining mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private capital transactions, with concentration on disruptive, growth-oriented consumer businesses.

Cella served as managing director for the consumer investment banking group of Cowen, a branch of TD Securities that is now known as TD Cowen. He formerly held positions at KeyBanc Capital Markets and Wells Fargo. Cella received a degree with honours from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rita Keskinyan, who has nearly 40 years of experience in banking and spent the previous six years leading Oppenheimer’s U.S. consumer investment banking division, will continue to be in charge of the food and beverage sector.

“Banking has been my sole focus throughout my career and leading the U.S. Consumer team at Oppenheimer has been a great honour as we have grown the platform during my tenure,” Keskinyan said. “I am proud to pass the position onto someone as capable and well-suited for it as Michael to continue our expansion.”

“I am excited to join Oppenheimer and lead its highly respected U.S. Consumer Investment Banking team,” Cella added.

“The Consumer sector continues to evolve and is both essential to the broader economy and the daily lives of people everywhere. I look forward to helping further accelerate the growth of Oppenheimer’s U.S. Consumer Investment Banking business and supporting our current and future clients in the space.”