M&G Wealth Advice chooses intelliflo to support expansion plans

UK-based wealth manager M&G Wealth Advice has chosen intelliflo as technology partner to support its expansion strategy.

Through this partnership, M&G Wealth Advice aims to provide improved intuitive interface to its advisers to enable simpler financial planning in shorter duration.

Recently, the company revealed its plan to increase the number of its adviser from the existing 400 to 1,000 within the next five years.

intelliflo chief executive Nick Eatock said: “We see M&G Wealth Advice as a key strategic partner in the UK; they’re a business looking to invest in future growth and share our purpose of widening access to financial advice.

“We both firmly believe that using technology to best effect can make a huge difference to the success of an advice firm.”

Intelliflo, which provides intuitive software solutions for the financial services sector, currently serves around 30,000 advisers.

M&G Wealth Advice partnership director Tom Hegarty said: “We’re pleased to partner with intelliflo, which will enable our business to continue to innovate and scale.

“This partnership will give our advisers and their teams a more intuitive interface, making the delivery of full financial planning more straightforward and less time-consuming.

“The switch to intelliflo will provide us with a flexible and extendable advice technology solution enabling further innovation and integration to our wider eco-system.”

Hegarty was quoted by Money Marketing as saying that M&G Wealth Advice had planned to achieve a threefold growth in its business.

In January this year, M&G Wealth Advice announced that it had bought a minority stake in digital investment specialist Moneyfarm in order to deliver investment services to its customers in the UK.