Metropolitan Bank & Trust, the third-largest bank in the Philippines by assets, has partnered with Temenos to implement Temenos Wealth.
The collaboration aims to strengthen Metrobank’s position in the highly competitive wealth management industry. According to the bank, the deployment will further cement its position as the preferred partner for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients. The deal gives Metrobank access to Temenos’ digital banking capabilities. These include wealth analytics with embedded responsible AI, digital onboarding capabilities and self-service functionality, including robo-advisory and goal-based planning.
Advanced tech platform and composable API-driven architecture
Metrobank also benefits from Temenos’ advanced technology platform and composable API-driven architecture. This extends and integrates the solution with existing and third-party applications, helping to reduce cost and risk while increasing business agility.
Temenos Wealth is developed specifically for advisors and portfolio managers. It gives Metrobank a central view of important client information and will power portfolio management at scale. According to Temenos, this offers increased productivity by automating investments, order generation, and compliance checks. It includes the ability to enforce automated workflows for client facing units to ensure that proper controls are carried out and are logged as part of an audit trail.
Temenos solution to be implemented by delivery partner CBTW
Fernand Antonio Tansingco, Financial Markets Sector Head, Metrobank, said: “We are excited to partner with Temenos and adopt their technology to modernise our wealth management capability. The bank prides itself in helping our clients preserve their wealth to build lasting legacies for themselves and their families. We are always in search for innovative solutions that will allow us to provide a better experience for our clients. With Temenos onboard, we can continue to provide a highly personalised service to our customers.”
Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Temenos, added: “We are proud to welcome Metrobank as a key customer for Temenos in the Philippines and to support them with the digital transformation of their wealth management business. With clients among the largest global financial institutions and boutique firms, Temenos Wealth is the de facto software solution for the private wealth management industry. With proven solutions and a robust presence in the Philippines we are committed to support Metrobank and its future growth.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData