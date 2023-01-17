Metalpha founder and CEO Adrian Wang. Credit: Metalpha Technology Holding Limited.

Hong Kong-based Metalpha Technology has concluded its reorganisation process in a bid to strengthen its footprint in the digital asset wealth management industry.

Founded in 2021, the company primarily provides institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with customised investment solutions.

The latest move comes after the company has changed its name from Dragon Victory International and undertaking a restructuring with one of its partners Antalpha Technologies.

As part of the reorganisation, Metalpha will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metalpha Technology.

In a filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission submitted in October 29, 2021, Dragon Victory International revealed its intention to form Metalpha through its wholly-owned subsidiary Meta Rich.

Antalpha owns a 49% stake in Metalpha, while Meta Rich owns the remaining 51% stake in the newly branded company.

Metalpha founder and CEO Adrian Wang said: “The crypto industry continues to have room for growth, despite its challenges this year.

“We are looking very closely at how to build a stronger and healthier global market for digital assets, which we are doing together with our partners, such as Antalpha, and many others.”

In addition, Metalpha, which does not serve the mainland China region, seeks to offer improved products and trading capabilities to its clients.

The firm plans to increase its headcount at its headquarters in Hong Kong in future.