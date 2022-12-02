Mercer Advisors snaps up Regis Management Company

The firm has offices in San Francisco and Menlo Park. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

Mercer Advisors has continued its acquisition spree with the purchase of Regis Management Company, a wealth management company with $5bn in assets.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

Co-founded by managing partner Robert Burlinson in 2000, Regis caters to ultrahigh-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), multigenerational families, foundations, and endowments.

The firm has offices in San Francisco and Menlo Park.

It specialises in offering tailored services in investment management, tax efficiency, and philanthropy.

The acquired firm’s leadership team includes Peter Gifford, who is partner and president), Stephen Donahue, partner, Matthew Krensky, partner, and Steven Go, partner and COO.

David Barton , vice chairman and M&A leader, led the acquisition of Regis on behalf of Mercer Advisors.

Barton stated: “Regis has built an industry leading, UHNW service offering that we believed not only complemented our service model, but indeed could operate as a top-tier solution set for clients with multigenerational wealth and the complex issues and needs this unique group experiences, and the expertise they demand.”

The deal will allow Regis to access Mercer Advisors’ in-house family office services like estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, and trustee services.

Mercer Advisors CEO Dave Welling said: “This extends our vision of building out a transformative RIA platform that represents excellence at every level and maintains our steadfast dedication to acting in our clients’ best interests.

“We are thrilled Regis is joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.” In July, Mercer Global Advisors acquired Harrison & Company Wealth Management (HCO ) and a month prior to that it acquired Berkson Asset Management and professional corporation Steven M. Berkson.