RIA Mercer Global Advisers has acquired MDK Private Wealth Management.
MDK is a Seattle-based wealth management firm serving UHNW clients with assets under supervision of over $2.5bn.
Furthermore, MDK offers a full range of family office services including financial planning, investment management, private banking and lending.
In addition, the MDK deal with Mercer allows the firm to lead with its goal-based approach and act as the “financial quarterback” to give clients a full financial picture.
Commenting on the transaction, co-founder Chris Kalafatis stated: “Together with my Co-Founders Jaimi Dennehy and Paul Meyer, we have built a white glove multi-family office designed to serve our UHNW clients with exceptional umbrella care. While we have done that, we also wanted to build out our scale creating a platform for institutional and ongoing care.” Co-Founder Jaimi Dennehy added: “Knowing this, we were faced with the decision of whether to build this platform or determine if one existed that was aligned with our vison of what a national family office offering could be. After an exhaustive search, we chose to partner with Mercer Advisors, a national family wealth office that provides estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, corporate trustee, and ERISA plan services all in-house led by subject matter experts.”
“As Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman David Barton often comments, ‘By having a panoply of subject matter experts under one roof and guided by the caring hand of their Advisor, we provide a Mayo Clinic approach to financial care seeking to producing outsized results for our clientele,’” said Co-Founder Paul Meyer, “and we are looking forward to partnering with Mercer Advisors and their impressive team going forward.”
David Barton, vice chairman, who led the acquisition of MDK on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: “Jaimi, Paul, and Chris have built an exceptional UHNW practice, they are performing services not easily found or offered. They bolster our family office team and capabilities and, likewise, we add value to their business. We are both complementary and compatible, bedrock for a successful relationship.”
Dave Welling, chief executive of Mercer Advisors, added: “MDK is a respected multi-family office led by highly qualified professionals with deep expertise serving the ultra-high-net-worth space. Paul, Chris, and Jaimi are surrounded by a great team. One of the fastest growing areas of our business is our tailored services for ultra-high-net-worth clients and we are excited to add the MDK team to further bolster our expertise and capabilities in that area. Their addition also boosts our Pacific Northwest presence and expands our presence in the Seattle area. We look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”